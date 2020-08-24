Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 426 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 129,474

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 24, that there are 426 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 129,474 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 17 and August 23 is 157,052 with 4,588 positive cases. There were 14,973 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,579 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 1 new death reported.