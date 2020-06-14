Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 463 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 78,462
Sunday, June 14, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., June 13, that there are 463 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 78,462. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Nearly 74 percent of patients diagnosed have recovered. There are 6,211 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 49 new deaths.
