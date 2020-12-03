Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19: 4,982 Patients Hospitalized and 1,048 Patients in the Intensive Care Unit

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 3, that there were 11,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 386,837. This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.

There are 4,982 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,048 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.