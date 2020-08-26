Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 501 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 130,536

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 26, that there are 501 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 130,536 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 19 and August 25 is 156,132 with 4,456 positive cases. There were 20,610 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,624 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported.