Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 547 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 139,863

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 7, that there are 547 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 139,863. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 31 and September 6 is 161,316 with 5,838 positive cases. There were 16,494 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 6. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,780 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.