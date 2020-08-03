Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 565 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 114,155

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 3, that there are 565 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 114,155. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 68 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 71 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 27 and August 2 is 152,627 with 6,165 positive cases. There were 17,494 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 2. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,209 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 0 new deaths reported.