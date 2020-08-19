Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 570 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 126,149

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 19, that there are 570 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 126,149 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 12 and August 18 is 159,689 with 5,298 positive cases. There were 21,835 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,523 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported.