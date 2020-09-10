Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 587 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 141,877

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 10, that there are 587 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 141,877. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 3 and September 9 is 144,379 with 5,679 positive cases. There were 20,979 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 9. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,820 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported.