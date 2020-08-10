Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 601 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 119,453

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 10, that there are 601 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 119,453. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 3 and August 9 is 152,486 with 5,262 positive cases. There were 18,368 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 9. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,317 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported.