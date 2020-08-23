Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 619 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 129,048

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 22, that there are 619 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 129,048. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 86 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 80 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 16 and August 22 is 157,396 with 4,889 positive cases. There were 20,088 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,578 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 2 new deaths reported.