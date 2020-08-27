Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 620 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 131,156

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 27, that there are 620 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,156 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 20 and August 26 is 151,008 with 4,387 positive cases. There were 22,165 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,635 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths reported.