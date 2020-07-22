Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 631 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 103,396

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 22, that there are 631 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 103,396. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Today’s data does not include data from Philadelphia, as that data was not received by the department.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 15 and July 21 is 148,209 with 6,094 positive cases. There were 21,776 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,063 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported.