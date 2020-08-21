Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 693 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 127,633

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 21, that there are 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 127,633 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 14 and August 20 is 159,049 with 4,819 positive cases. There were 24,058 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,558 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.