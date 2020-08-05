Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 705 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 115,714

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 5, that there are 705 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 115,714. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 29 and August 4 is 148,934 with 5,625 positive cases. There were 18,814 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 4. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 12 new deaths reported.