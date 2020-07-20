Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 711 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 101,738

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 20, that there are 711 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 101,738. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 172 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 13 and July 19 is 153,838 with 5,613 positive cases. There were 17,468 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,018 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported.