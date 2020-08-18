Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 735 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 125,579

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 18, that there are 735 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 125,579 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia reported 208 cases – a two-day total for August 17 and August 18.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 11 and August 17 is 162,293 with 5,992 positive cases. There were 18,926 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,499 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 31 new deaths reported.