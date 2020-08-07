Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 758 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 117,279

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 7, that there are 758 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 117,279. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 111 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 31 and August 6 is 148,658 with 5,443 positive cases. There were 24,388 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 6. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,297 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported.