Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 760 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 148,683

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 18, that there were 760 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 148,683. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 11 and September 17 is 172,682 with 6,046 positive cases. There were 26,068 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,934 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported.