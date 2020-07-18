Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 763 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 100,241

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., July 18, that there are 763 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 100,241. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 11 and July 17 is 142,110 with 5,552 positive cases. There were 19,399 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,007 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported.