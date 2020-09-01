Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 770 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 134,795

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 1, that there are 770 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,795 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 25 and August 31 is 163,092 with 4,551 positive cases. There were 22,681 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 31. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,691 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported.