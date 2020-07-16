Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 781 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 98,446

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., July 16, that there are 781 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 98,446. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 140 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 132 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 9 and July 15 is 142,176 with 5,517 positive cases. There were 20,413 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 6,973 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.