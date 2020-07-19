Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 786 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 101,027

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 19, that there are 786 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 101,027. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 138 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 182 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 12 and July 18 is 146,701 with 5,552 positive cases. There were 20,212 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,015 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 8 new deaths reported.