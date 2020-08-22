Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 796 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 128,429

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 22, that there are 796 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 128,429. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 115 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 15 and August 21 is 156,165 with 4,629 positive cases. There were 23,374 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,576 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported.