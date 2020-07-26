Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 800 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 107,425

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 26, that there are 800 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 107,425. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 133 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 148 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 19 and July 25 is 156,316 with 6,384 positive cases. There were 17,542 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,118 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 4 new deaths reported.