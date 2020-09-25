Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 806 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 154,203

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 25, that there were 806 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 154,203. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 18 and September 24 is 184,083 with 5,474 positive cases. There were 28,701 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,081 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 2 new deaths reported.