Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 807 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 116,521

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 6, that there are 807 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 116,521. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 112 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 30 and August 5 is 148,132 with 5,496 positive cases. There were 21,590 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,282 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths reported.