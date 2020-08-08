Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 813 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 118,092

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 8, that there are 813 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 118,092. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 146 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 1 and August 7 is 150,527 with 5,231 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 7. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,313 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.