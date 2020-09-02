Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 816 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 135,611

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 2, that there are 816 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 135,611 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 26 and September 1 is 164,110 with 4,760 positive cases. There were 22,821 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported.