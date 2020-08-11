Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 828 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 120,281

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 11, that there are 828 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 120,281. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 4 and August 10 is 151,455 with 5,298 positive cases. There were 21,755 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 10. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,352 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 35 new deaths reported.