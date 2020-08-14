Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 829 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 122,950

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 14, that there are 829 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 122,950. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 147 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 7 and August 13 is 165,694 with 5,600 positive cases. There were 26,069 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 13. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,445 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported.