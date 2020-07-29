Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 834 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 110,218

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 29, that there are 834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 110,218. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 125 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 22 and July 28 is 161,894 with 6,619 positive cases. There were 20,503 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,162 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.