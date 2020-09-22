Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 834 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 151,646

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 22, that there were 834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 151,646. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Centre is reporting an increase of 185 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 15 and September 21 is 179,343 with 5,749 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,023 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported.