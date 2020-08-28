Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 835 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 131,991

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 28, that there are 835 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,991 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 120 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 21 and August 27 is 156,317 with 4,216 positive cases. There were 22,640 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,655 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.