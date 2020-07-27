Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 839 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 108,264

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 27, that there are 839 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 108,264. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 180 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 166 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 20 and July 26 is 159, 495 with 6,398 positive cases. There were 17,738 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,122 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 4 new deaths reported.