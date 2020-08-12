Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 849 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 121,130

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 12, that there are 849 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 121,130. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 5 and August 11 is 157,895 with 5,272 positive cases. There were 25,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 11. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,385 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported.