Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 850 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 123,800

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 15, that there are 850 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 123,800. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 7 and August 14 is 167,267 with 6,450 positive cases. There were 24,713 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 14. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,465 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.