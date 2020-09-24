Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 853 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 153,397

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 24, that there were 853 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 153,397. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Centre is reporting an increase of 109 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 17 and September 23 is 183,360 with 5,554 positive cases. There were 27,784 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,079 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported.