Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 854 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 115,009

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 4, that there are 854 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 115,009. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 131 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 28 and August 3 is 150,145 with 5,891 positive cases. There were 22,579 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 3. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,232 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 new deaths reported.