Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 929 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 96,671

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., July 14, that there are 929 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 96,671. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Of today’s reported cases, 216 cases were a result of a delay in private lab result reporting. The vast majority did not occur within the past 24 hours. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 331 cases. However, 186 cases are because of the reporting delay. Therefore, Allegheny County had an increase of 145 cases within the past 24 hours.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 7 and July 13 is 130,315 with 5,438 positive cases.

There are 6,931 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.