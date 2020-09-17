Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 933 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 147,923

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 17, that there were 933 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 147,923. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 83 cases, Centre is reporting an increase of 88, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 83 cases, and York is reporting an increase of 24 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 10 and September 16 is 176,997 with 5,700 positive cases. There were 24,529 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,913 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 10 new deaths reported.