Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 962 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 104,358

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 23, that there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 104,358. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 147 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 311 cases. Since there was no data reported from Philadelphia yesterday, the number of new cases is a culmination of cases from the past two days.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 16 and July 22 is 147,837 with 5,731 positive cases. There were 19,626 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,079 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.