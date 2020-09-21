Department Of Health Provides Update On COVID-19, 967 Two-Day Positives Bring Statewide Total To 150,812

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 21, that there were 234 new cases, in addition to 733 new cases reported on Sunday, September 20 for a two-day total of 967 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 150,812. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 14 and September 20 is 180,596 with 6,135 positive cases. There were 23,140 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were 25 new deaths reported Sunday, September 20, and 23 new deaths reported for Monday, September 21 for a total of 8,004 deaths attributed to COVID-19.