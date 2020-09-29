Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 988 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 157,814

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 28, that there were 988 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 157,814. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Centre is reporting an increase of 103 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 22 and September 28 is 190,042 with 6,014 positive cases. There were 23,040 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,123 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.