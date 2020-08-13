Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 991 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 122,121

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 13, that there are 991 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 122,121. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 192 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 6 and August 12 is 162,548 with 5,416 positive cases. There were 25,714 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 12. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,409 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported.