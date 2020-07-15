Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 994 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 97,665

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., July 15, that there are 994 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 97,665. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 246 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 8 and July 14 is 139,819 with 5,372 positive cases. In the last day, close to 28,800 COVID-19 diagnostic test results were reported to the department, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results reported.

There are 6,957 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 26 new deaths reported.