Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 994 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 97,665
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., July 15, that there are 994 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 97,665. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 246 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 135 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 8 and July 14 is 139,819 with 5,372 positive cases. In the last day, close to 28,800 COVID-19 diagnostic test results were reported to the department, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results reported.
There are 6,957 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 26 new deaths reported.
