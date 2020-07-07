Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 995 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 91,299

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m., July 7, that there are 995 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 91,299. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 204 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 288 cases, but those cases represent cases over several weeks, and are not all people recently tested. This is because of a lag time in reporting from the Philadelphia Department of Health.

The number of tests administered since July 1 is 98,707 with 4,693 positive test results.

There are 6,787 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported.