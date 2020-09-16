Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-29, 776 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 146,990

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 16, that there were 776 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 146,990. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 9 and September 15 is 173,790 with 5,855 positive cases. There were 24,442 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,903 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths reported.