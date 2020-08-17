Depot Street demolition bid approved

St. Marys City Council awarded the bid for the Depot Street park demolition project during their Monday evening monthly meeting.

The bid entail demolishing multiple buildings on Depot Street, all in the vicinity of the parking garage. The project is being funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

Both Tim Brennen, public works directors/city engineer, and Tina Gradizzi, community and economic develop coordinator, recommended awarding the bid to Earthmovers Unlimited, Inc. for $147,945. Council approved the awarding of the bid.

The budget for the project is $148,780, however the two bids submitted were over budget.

The original bids submitted were from Bucktail Excavators for $191,577 and Earthmovers Unlimited, Inc. for $179,218.