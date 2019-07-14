Depot Street park plans unveiled

City officials estimate a fall completion time frame for the new Depot Street Park. The city is working closely with the Redevelopment Authority on the project.

Phase one of the project entails constructing public restrooms to be located inside the parking garage, construction of pedestrian bridge, installation of electric, water and sewer infrastructure, sidewalk path extensions, seating areas and seating cutouts, pathway decorative lights.

The city is looking to re-bid the bathroom project as the sole bid they received was over the budgeted cost for that portion of the project.

Recently Kane Lawn and Garden was awarded the project as they submitted the lowest bid to the city.

Construction work is estimated to take 3-4 months to complete and includes constructing concrete walkways, bridge abutments, electrical conduit, grading, concrete light pedestals, and setting a pedestrian bridge.

The pedestrian bridge and lighting is being funded by city bond funding.

For more on this story, see the Monday, July 15 print edition of The Daily Press.