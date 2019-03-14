Deputy secretaries take in SMA’s career & tech programs

St. Marys Area High School highlighted their Career and Technical Education programs during a recent visit with members of Governor Tom Wolf’s cabinet.

Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary for Business Financing, Carol Kilko, and Department of Labor and Industry Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development, Eileen Cipriani, toured the high school on Tuesday where they viewed the many CTE offerings.

The deputy sectaries chatted with students as they visited the Certified Nursing Assistant classroom, robotics lab, the metalworking workshop, and the SmartLab.

“I hope they can go back and brag immensely about what St. Marys Area has to offer their students and the community,” Superintendent Brian Toth said. “I hope in the back of their minds they will keep us in mind for future grant opportunities or other funding opportunities that may exist.”

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.